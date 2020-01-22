1 hour ago

Malaysian International Direct Selling Company, IMMERI Group of Companies, has announced to put up a manufacturing plant in Ghana in the next 5 years to increase the number of employment in the country.

The company which selected Ghana as its first African subsidiary has been able to employ about 4000 Ghanaians since twelve months of operation in the country earning over 500,000 every week and months.

The President of IMMERI Africa and the Middle East, Mr Yap Wai Yen at a press briefing at IMMERI Ghana 1st anniversary celebration, he explained that they want to put a manufacturing plant in Ghana to increase the number of employment in the next 5 years.

“We chose Ghana to establish the establishment of a manufacturing plant because this country is doing well economically and various business regulations are yielding positive effects,” he revealed.

Mr Yap Wai Yen said, his leadership intends to spread happiness to the whole of Ghana and to the 13 million populations by investing heavily in technology to help Government’s incentives for foreign investment.

Three IMMERI health products have been given the license to be sold in Ghana. They are the Vaginne which helps improve female reproductive health, Vitide helps in cell regeneration and Adwelle which enhances enzyme activities. All of these products have been tried and tested.

On his part, the Star Director of IMMERI Ghana, Mr Daniel Cudjoe Sekpey said, the Company is giving out 10% of their total revenue to generate to the development of other social interventions in the country.