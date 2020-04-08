1 hour ago

The Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC) has donated sanitary items to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for distribution to its academy and training school to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The items include 30 Veronica buckets, 20 rubber bowls, 20 pieces of hand washing liquid soaps and 4 packs of tissues.

A statement signed by Superintendent Micheal Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said.

Presenting the items, Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance Administration and the President of the Association, said IMMILAC is pleased to support and contribute its quota to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

She said: "These are not normal times, and as female officers with motherly instincts, it is appropriate to show that motherly care to mankind, especially our would-be officers," she said.

Mrs Dzokoto-Lomoh assured management of the GIS that there are more to come and that the gesture exhibited by IMMILAC was just the beginning.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed gratitude to the Association saying the items would help sanitize the environment of the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS) against the pandemic.

He assured the Association that the items would be immediately dispatched to ISATS at Assin Foso in the Central Region to augment the operational directives that has already been put in place by the Service.

IMMILAC was formed in December 2009 as an association comprising all female officers of the GIS irrespective of rank to help raise the standard of discipline and professionalism among female officers, nurture individual talents through mentorship and ensure the welfare of members.

Source: peacefmonline