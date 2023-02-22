1 hour ago

On the Akosombo Adomi-Bridge in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, some locals and Okada riders are fighting the immigration agents posted there.

The victims claim that the immigration officers stationed at the bridge are forcibly extorting money and fuel from foreign nationals, businesses, and hotels in Asuogyaman.

They claim that Supt. George Arthur, the District Commander in charge, instructed his officers to go on this mission.

Some of the riders complained that they are frequently pulled over and forced to pay fines for both not having insurance stickers and not wearing helmets.

A source close to this portal says the expatriates who use the bridge are equally not exempted, as they are often asked to produce passports and other documents which mostly are kept at home.

It says the officers will allegedly delay the expatriates till they pay some monies before they released them.

The source added that the District Officer has written to all companies and hotels in the District soliciting fuel support.

A copy of the letter given to the hotels at Akosombo sighted by this portal confirmed the extortions.

One of the hotel owners who expressed his worry over the letter written to him demanding fuel and money said the actions of officers seem to conflict with security protocols.

A source revealed that the actions of Sup. George Arthur has been reported to the officials at the District, but no action has been taken.

However, the victims have threatened to petition the District Assembly and also embark on a demonstration against the immigration officers in the coming days if no action is taken.

Meanwhile, attempts to speak to Sup. George Arthur for his reactions to the allegations leveled against him at the time of filing this report prove futile, as all calls sent to his mobile phone were not answered.