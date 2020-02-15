1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari was in blistering form as he helped his side AS Trencin to a whooping 8-1 thumping of Michalovce in the Slovak Super Lig.

The winger was unplayable as he bagged a hat trick in the thumping win while also providing two assist in Saturday's game.

It is no surprise he was named as his sides best player for the first half of the season by his team due to his terrific performance.

The winger who made an impression in the game with his performance walked away with the match ball lasting the entire the duration of the game.

The former Accra Lions Fc winger has now registered 7 goals and 7 assists in 18 appearances for his side this season.