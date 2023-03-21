2 hours ago

Host of Meman Nti on Neat FM, Adakabre Frimpong Manso has chatised Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh over what he says is the minister’s fixation on becoming the running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the show host, the minister despite his interest in the running mate position is failing to make a case for himself by showing his merit for post.

Speaking on the Monday, March 20, 2023 edition of his show, Adakabre called out NAPO for supposedly running away and leaving Dr Bawumia to his fate when the vice president led a delegation to visit the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

In some videos shared on social media, some of the Kejetia market woman are seen heckling the vice president’s entourage when they visited the market over a fire incident recorded last week.

Prior to visiting Kejetia, the vice president on Sunday led a number of New Patriotic Party MP’s and government officials to visit the Manhyia Palace for the second Akwasidae Festival of the year.

“Just go and look at the design of the Kente they gave the vice president to wear. When we say improper dressing, what could have caused the vice president to have his cloth all over the place when Daasebre Osei Bonsu embraced the vice president and his wife. Even when you are wearing a suit it is problematic if you don’t wear it well… Even you, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is a royal was equally guilty. Your Kente was all over the place,” he noted.

Adakabre emphasised that his criticism of the minister was largely due to his failure in discharging his duties and the shortcomings of the Energy Ministry under his watch.

“The reason why I am critical of Kwaku NAPO is that the electricity sector is very critical. Then you go and abandon the vice president when you started receiving pressure from Kejetia… At the thick of affairs, you are supposed to stand by him at Kejetia. Pay attention to the Electricity Company of Ghana, there are a plethora of issues there,” he stated.

Source: Ghanaweb