1 hour ago

Yaya Touré has sent a warm message of congratulations to Antoine Semenyo following the Ghanaian forward’s move to Manchester City, praising his decision to wear the iconic number 42 shirt and highlighting its deep African significance at the club.

Semenyo, who recently completed a high-profile switch from Bournemouth to the former Premier League champions, chose the number once famously worn by Touré during his most successful years at the Etihad Stadium. The Ivorian legend became synonymous with the shirt, lifting multiple league titles and establishing himself as one of City’s greatest-ever midfielders.

In a personal message shared after Semenyo’s unveiling, Touré described the transfer as “an incredible move and achievement” and said he was proud to see the number 42 continue its African legacy at Manchester City.

“The number 42 is a very special number, and I’m proud you have chosen this jersey, knowing you will continue its African heritage,” Touré said. “I know it’s in exceptional hands.”

For Semenyo, the gesture adds an emotional layer to an already landmark moment in his career. The 26-year-old becomes the first Ghanaian international to play for Manchester City and arrives with high expectations after impressing in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

The message from Touré, a four-time African Footballer of the Year and a towering figure in City’s modern history, underlines the sense of continuity and pride surrounding Semenyo’s arrival. As he begins life under Pep Guardiola, the Ghanaian forward will hope to honour both the famous shirt and the legacy that comes with it, while writing a new chapter of his own at the Etihad.