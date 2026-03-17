5 hours ago

‎Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has been left out of the latest Ghana national football team squad despite an impressive run of form in France.

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‎The 23-year-old has been a key figure for AS Saint-Étienne in the Ligue 2 this season, contributing five goals and seven assists as the club pushes for promotion.

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‎Saint-Étienne currently sit second in the table, just four points behind the leaders, with Boakye playing a central role in their campaign.

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‎His omission from the squad for the March international window has raised questions among fans, particularly given his consistent performances and attacking output in recent months.

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‎Ghana head coach Otto Addo has opted for a blend of experienced players and new faces as the Black Stars prepare for upcoming friendlies and continue building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎While Boakye’s absence may come as a surprise, his form in France suggests he remains firmly in contention for future call-ups if he maintains his current level.

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For now, the midfielder will be focused on helping Saint-Étienne secure promotion, as he continues to strengthen his case for a return to the national team setup.