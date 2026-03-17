Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has been left out of the latest Ghana national football team squad despite an impressive run of form in France.
The 23-year-old has been a key figure for AS Saint-Étienne in the Ligue 2 this season, contributing five goals and seven assists as the club pushes for promotion.
Saint-Étienne currently sit second in the table, just four points behind the leaders, with Boakye playing a central role in their campaign.
His omission from the squad for the March international window has raised questions among fans, particularly given his consistent performances and attacking output in recent months.
Ghana head coach Otto Addo has opted for a blend of experienced players and new faces as the Black Stars prepare for upcoming friendlies and continue building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While Boakye’s absence may come as a surprise, his form in France suggests he remains firmly in contention for future call-ups if he maintains his current level.
For now, the midfielder will be focused on helping Saint-Étienne secure promotion, as he continues to strengthen his case for a return to the national team setup.
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