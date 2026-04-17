2 days ago

Antoine Semenyo has spoken candidly about the intense expectations that come with representing Ghana, describing a football culture where every moment on the pitch is scrutinised.

The 26-year-old forward, who has become a key figure for the Ghana national football team since his debut in 2022, says the passion of supporters is both inspiring and demanding.

“In Ghana the expectation is, every ball I touch has to be in the back of the net. If it’s not, you’re crap. That’s how they are,” Semenyo told All Out Football.

“They love football over there. Football is everything.”

Semenyo’s rise with the Black Stars has included several defining moments, most notably his dramatic late winner against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2023. The goal, scored deep into stoppage time, secured a 1-0 victory and marked his first competitive strike for the national side.

Since then, he has earned 34 caps and scored three goals, establishing himself as a dependable option in Ghana’s attack.

Looking ahead, Semenyo is expected to play a significant role as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are set to face England, Croatia and Panama in the group stage.

His reflections offer a glimpse into the emotional weight carried by players representing the Black Stars, a team for whom football is not just a game, but a defining part of national identity.