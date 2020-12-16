27 minutes ago

The Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he will not let go off the 2020 General Elections that was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

John Mahama has already described the results of the elections as fraudulent and flawed and has further added that with his principles as a democrat he will not let go off the contentious elections.

He adds that he must protect the interest of the over six million Ghanaians who voted for him but in his words their will has been subverted by the EC and the ruling government.

The former President made this known in an interview with VOA, where he also added that he will only accept the results if there is an independent audit.

"So in my principles as a democrat, I can’t be seen to be sweeping it under the carpet and just letting it go. I think that we must bring closure to this and see exactly where the issues are and I mean if an independent audit is done by the EC, we bring somebody in to do an independent audit why not, I mean I will be the first to concede and walk away but as long as that is not done and I know that there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favor of the incumbent.”

He further stated “It will be wrong for me in terms of our democratic principles to just leave it because we will not learn the lessons of this election, I think that we must learn the lessons of this election so that we don’t repeat it in the future,”

“In the interest of the more than six million people who voted for me I must uphold our democracy and hold the electoral commission to higher standards and hold this government to higher standards in terms of our democracy. The way they conducted this election, the government, President Akufo-Addo and the electoral commission is a dent to our democratic credentials as a government" the NDC leader said.