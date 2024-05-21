9 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has expressed immense pride in his Ghanaian roots and connection to his heritage after being voted the best African player in the 2023/24 La Liga season.

The Athletic Club star won 24% of the votes from a panel of African journalists and fans, surpassing Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri to claim this prestigious award.

Williams has had a remarkable season with Athletic Club, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists, playing a pivotal role in securing the team’s spot in the Europa League for the upcoming season.

His contributions have been critical to the team’s success and his individual performances have not gone unnoticed.

In his acceptance speech, Williams expressed his gratitude and emphasized his strong ties to both Ghana and Bilbao:

“Thank you very much for the acknowledgment. It is an honor to represent all African players in La Liga. My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and the Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said.

With one game remaining in the season, Williams aims to match his best La Liga tally by scoring one more goal when Athletic Club faces Rayo Vallecano.

His determination, form, and dedication to both his heritage and his club have earned him widespread admiration and respect across the footballing world.

Williams’ recognition as the African MVP in La Liga highlights his hard work, talent, and the significant role he plays in bridging his African heritage with his professional achievements in Spain.

His success serves as an inspiration to many young African players aspiring to excel in international football.