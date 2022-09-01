1 hour ago

Iñaki Williams' unblemished run of 236 league games in a row is in danger after the striker went off injured against Cádiz, making it the first time he has suffered an injury in six years.

The rojiblanco was injured in the 53rd minute in a duel with Arzamendia.

It is still news that the oldest of the Williams brothers is injured.

At 28 years old, and almost eight years after his debut in the elite division, the player has never suffered any injury or missed a game.

The first time that the Bilbao-born Ghanaian was forced to be absent from the 'green' was during the summer tour in the United States of the 2015 preseason, in the second stage of Ernesto Valverde.

On July 18, in a friendly match against the Mexican team Xolos de Tijuana, the then U21 Spanish international suffered a grade II muscle injury in his right hamstring, a misfortune that forced him to miss the Super Cup won against Barcelona before reappearing and playing in the last qualifying round of the Europa League against Zilina.

In the first leg, played on August 20 in Slovakia, he only spent eight minutes on the pitch, between 74 and 82.

Aware of the seriousness of his injury, he did not force his return and was absent from the first five days of the League.

He came back in 40 days.

It was the stormiest start to the season for the now Ghanaian international.

On February 21, 2016, in the derby in which Athletic fell at La Catedral against Real Sociedad (0-1), he suffered a grade II sprain in his ankle - this time left.

Now the range is not specified.

He was away from his teammates for a month and five games without participating.

It wouldn't be the last time Williams would see the worst side of the sport.

Just a couple of weeks later, on April 10 and after scoring the winning goal against Rayo Vallecano in San Mamés, it was an overload in the posterior point of the left thigh that left him without wearing shorts for just one game.

Then the idyll of the rojiblanco with the local championship would begin. Indestructible.

The youth team member reappeared on April 20, 2016 against Atlético.

Against the Madrid team, he played the first of the 236 games that have continued uninterrupted till now.

Since then, six and a half years ago, not a physical problem, except for an ailment in his right thigh that he suffered on the last day of the 2020-2021 campaign and that did not prevent him from starting the next one.

On January 13, 2019, he celebrated 100 games in a row with a brace against Sevilla. The 200 he celebrated with a draw against the "colchoneros" Atlético de Madrid.