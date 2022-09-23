2 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana after agreeing to switch nationality in July this year.

The 28-year-old striker who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents played one game for Spain before deciding to switch nationality after several attempts from Ghana.

Inaki Williams was introduced into the game in the 46th minute as a replacement for Kamaldeen Sulemana in a game in which the Black Stars lost by three first-half goals to the Brazilians.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.

Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

Ghana controlled the game for much of the second period and nearly scored as Andre Ayew headed a corner against the post.