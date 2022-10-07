2 hours ago

The Athletic player made his debut with Ghana. He tells in As how the decision process was in his family and the recent call of his brother Nico with La Roja.

Iñaki Williams made his Ghana debut against Brazil. He tells how the process was to make a decision that honors his origins, that places him in the World Cup and definitively puts aside the option of playing with Spain again.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.

Iñaki Williams made his Ghana debut against Brazil in the 3-0 defeat and also played against Nicaragua.

Speaking to Marca, the Athletic Bilbao forward has opened up on what convinced him to play for Ghana.

“They contacted me and my family. There were several meetings where they conveyed their idea to me. What they wanted and what they were looking for. They wanted me to contribute my grain of sand for the country. It was not easy to make the decision because at that moment the doors were open, who knows if at some point, to play with Spain.

“But everything changed when I went to Ghana and visited my grandparents. My 90-year-old grandfather told me that it would be a dream for him to see me for the Ghana national team. That cleared up any doubts,” Inaki Williams shared.