Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker, Iñaki Williams scored a brace against Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon in the Spanish La Liga match played at the San Mames.

Bilbao gave their pursuit of Europe a huge advantage with their 2-0 win over rival Sociedad in a challenging game.

Athletic Bilbao have endured a torrid wun at home as it was their first win in five matches at the Estadio San Mames.

Williams has now scored in three consecutive matches after breaking his six-month goal-scoring duck against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey.

The Ghanaian striker scored his first goal from a corner kick as he controlled Mikel Vesga's ball with his back before firing home in what was a scrappy goal which had to take a lengthy VAR check before the ball was given as it appeared it struck his arm.

Williams grabbed his brace with a magnificent effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle for his eighth goal in La Liga this season.

Although Real Sociedad tried to make a comeback, Unai Simón's double save denied them a goal, and their UEFA Champions League hopes were dealt a blow.

He’s now scored 8 La Liga goals this season which is his joint-highest tally in the last four seasons.

Athletic Bilbao is in seventh place, two points behind Real Betis in sixth, and European qualification is within reach.