7 hours ago

Ghana striker Inaki Williams found the back of the net in Athletic Bilbao's thrilling 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Williams scored his fifth goal of the 2023/24 season to help Bilbao secure a crucial away win at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Athletic Bilbao delivered a strong performance and took a commanding 3-0 lead within the first thirty minutes of the game, with goals from Inigo Ruiz De Galarreta and Nico Williams in the 2nd and 22nd minute.

Inaki Williams extended the lead further with a brilliant strike in the 30th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Oihan Sancet to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Despite late second-half goals from Alexander Sorloth and Gerard Moreno, Villarreal couldn't salvage a point, and the match concluded with a 3-2 victory for Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams played for 87 minutes before being replaced by Spanish international Asier Villalibre.

With five goals and three assists in 12 league appearances for Athletic Bilbao, Inaki Williams continues to be a key contributor to the team.