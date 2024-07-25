4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 preseason friendly win against Racing Santander on Wednesday. The match took place at the Estadio Nuevo Lasesarre.

Williams opened the scoring for Athletic Bilbao in the 39th minute, giving the Basque side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Shortly after the break, Bilbao doubled their advantage with a goal from Canales just one minute into the second half.

Racing Santander managed to pull one back in the 69th minute through Yeray Cabanzon, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of Athletic Bilbao.

Williams, who has been a key player for Athletic Bilbao since his debut in 2015, was influential last season and is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming campaign.