2 days ago

Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams delivered another commanding performance on Sunday afternoon, providing two assists in a convincing 4–2 home victory over Levante to underline his growing influence this season.

Fresh from scoring a dramatic late winner against Valencia in midweek to send Athletic Club into the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the Ghanaian forward once again rose to the occasion at San Mamés, this time turning provider as his side claimed all three points in style.

Williams’ pace and movement caused constant problems for the Levante defence, with his intelligent link-up play setting up two of Athletic’s four goals. His contribution helped the hosts maintain control of the contest despite Levante’s efforts to stay in the game.

The display continues a productive run for the 31-year-old, who now has four direct goal involvements in all competitions this season, scoring twice and assisting twice for the Basque club.

As captain, Williams has increasingly led by example, combining experience with intensity and leadership at crucial moments. His recent form, highlighted by his decisive Copa del Rey strike and Sunday’s creative display, reflects his importance to Athletic Club’s push on multiple fronts.

With confidence high and momentum building, Williams and Athletic Club will look to carry this form forward as they balance domestic league ambitions with their pursuit of silverware in the Copa del Rey.