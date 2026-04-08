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The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has thrown his support behind a potential return of André Ayew to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎Ayew, 36, has not featured for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but renewed attention on his form at club level has sparked debate over a possible recall.

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‎The former West Ham United and Swansea City forward joined Dutch side NAC Breda in January, where he has made 12 appearances and scored once.

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‎Speaking to Citi Sports, Ankrah highlighted Ayew’s experience as a crucial asset for the national team.

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‎“If André Dede Ayew is fit, he should be included in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup because he is Ghana’s most experienced player,” he said.

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‎Ayew remains Ghana’s most capped player, with a career spanning multiple FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and is widely regarded as a key figure in the team’s modern history.

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‎Ghana will compete in Group L at the 2026 World Cup, where they are set to face England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.

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‎With the tournament fast approaching, the debate over squad selection continues to gather momentum, with Ayew’s experience and leadership now firmly back in the spotlight.