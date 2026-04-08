The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has thrown his support behind a potential return of André Ayew to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ayew, 36, has not featured for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but renewed attention on his form at club level has sparked debate over a possible recall.
The former West Ham United and Swansea City forward joined Dutch side NAC Breda in January, where he has made 12 appearances and scored once.
Speaking to Citi Sports, Ankrah highlighted Ayew’s experience as a crucial asset for the national team.
“If André Dede Ayew is fit, he should be included in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup because he is Ghana’s most experienced player,” he said.
Ayew remains Ghana’s most capped player, with a career spanning multiple FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and is widely regarded as a key figure in the team’s modern history.
Ghana will compete in Group L at the 2026 World Cup, where they are set to face England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.
With the tournament fast approaching, the debate over squad selection continues to gather momentum, with Ayew’s experience and leadership now firmly back in the spotlight.
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