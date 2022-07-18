Nominations for the maiden edition of the much anticipated Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 has officially been opened and students across the over 100 public and private tertiary institutions are expected to file for nominations.
This year been the inaugural edition of the awards, it has been promised by the organizers to be one of a kind.
In an era where a lot of tertiary students feel unrecognized and unnoticed for their efforts, then it will really be a boast and motivation for students in the tertiary institutions to be recognized on such a big scale.
Nominations for Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 opens from 11th July, 2022 to 11th August, 2022 and successful nominees will be adjudged winners solely through voting.
The opening of nominations was announced on Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards official social media platforms. Tertiary students who want to file for nominations can use the link http://t.ly/dgMz or contact 0598225556 or 0547765238.
Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 has been earmarked to be one of a kind and a redefining tertiary awards. This year's edition of the awards has been themed as, "Redefining Tertiary Students For A Brighter Future".
The overall winner will be awarded with a brand new laptop, Ghs3,000 cash, a plaque, and other packages from sponsors. Corporate institutions who will like to come onboard as sponsors can contact organizers on 0598225556 and 0547765238.
Hundreds of thousands of students across the various tertiary institutions will be competing in forty eight (48) categories which has been grouped into Academics, Leadership, Media, Entertainment, Fashion, Music, Movie Creativity.
Hundreds of tertiary students are expected to be nominated in the maiden edition of the awards. The awards night itself is scheduled for 22nd October, 2022 and has been promised by organizers to be one of a kind and unprecedented.
Check-out the full categories:
ACADEMICS
Best Law Student
Best Engineering Student
Best Student in Agriculture
Best Nursing & Midwifery Student
Best Training College Student
Best Foreign Student
Best Student in Software Development
Best Health Science Student
Best Political Science Student
Best Business Student
Best Economics Student
Best Actuarial Science Student
Best Vocational Student
LEADERSHIP
Most Influential Student of the Year
Best Student SRC President/Executive
Best Student JCR President/Executive
Best Tertiary Hall/Hostel
Best Student Philanthropist
Best Student Activist/Advocate
Best Tertiary Institution
MEDIA
Best Student Journalist
Best Student Male Radio/Television Personality
Best Student Female Radio/Television Personality
Best Student Tv/Radio Sports Show
Best Student Tv/Radio Entertainment Show
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Student Comedian
Best Student MC
Best Student DJ
Best Student Influencer
Best Student Event Company
Student Event of the Year
FASHION
Best Student Fashion Designer
Best Student Model of the Year
Best Student Hairstylist
Best Student Markup Artist
MUSIC
Best Student Artist of the Year
Best Student Upcoming Artiste of the Year
Best Student Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year
MOVIE
Best Student Actor
Best Student Actress
Best Student Film Producer
Best Student Spoken Word Artist
Best Student Video Director/Editor/Animator
CREATIVITY
Best Student Entrepreneur
Best Student Graphic Designer/Painter
Best Student Blogger/Writer
Best Student Photographer
Best Student Charity Foundation/NGO
