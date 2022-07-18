52 minutes ago

Nominations for the maiden edition of the much anticipated Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 has officially been opened and students across the over 100 public and private tertiary institutions are expected to file for nominations.

This year been the inaugural edition of the awards, it has been promised by the organizers to be one of a kind.

In an era where a lot of tertiary students feel unrecognized and unnoticed for their efforts, then it will really be a boast and motivation for students in the tertiary institutions to be recognized on such a big scale.

Nominations for Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 opens from 11th July, 2022 to 11th August, 2022 and successful nominees will be adjudged winners solely through voting.

The opening of nominations was announced on Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards official social media platforms. Tertiary students who want to file for nominations can use the link http://t.ly/dgMz or contact 0598225556 or 0547765238.

Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2022 has been earmarked to be one of a kind and a redefining tertiary awards. This year's edition of the awards has been themed as, "Redefining Tertiary Students For A Brighter Future".

The overall winner will be awarded with a brand new laptop, Ghs3,000 cash, a plaque, and other packages from sponsors. Corporate institutions who will like to come onboard as sponsors can contact organizers on 0598225556 and 0547765238.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the various tertiary institutions will be competing in forty eight (48) categories which has been grouped into Academics, Leadership, Media, Entertainment, Fashion, Music, Movie Creativity.

Hundreds of tertiary students are expected to be nominated in the maiden edition of the awards. The awards night itself is scheduled for 22nd October, 2022 and has been promised by organizers to be one of a kind and unprecedented.

Check-out the full categories:

ACADEMICS

Best Law Student

Best Engineering Student

Best Student in Agriculture

Best Nursing & Midwifery Student

Best Training College Student

Best Foreign Student

Best Student in Software Development

Best Health Science Student

Best Political Science Student

Best Business Student

Best Economics Student

Best Actuarial Science Student

Best Vocational Student

LEADERSHIP

Most Influential Student of the Year

Best Student SRC President/Executive

Best Student JCR President/Executive

Best Tertiary Hall/Hostel

Best Student Philanthropist

Best Student Activist/Advocate

Best Tertiary Institution

MEDIA

Best Student Journalist

Best Student Male Radio/Television Personality

Best Student Female Radio/Television Personality

Best Student Tv/Radio Sports Show

Best Student Tv/Radio Entertainment Show

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Student Comedian

Best Student MC

Best Student DJ

Best Student Influencer

Best Student Event Company

Student Event of the Year

FASHION

Best Student Fashion Designer

Best Student Model of the Year

Best Student Hairstylist

Best Student Markup Artist

MUSIC

Best Student Artist of the Year

Best Student Upcoming Artiste of the Year

Best Student Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year

MOVIE

Best Student Actor

Best Student Actress

Best Student Film Producer

Best Student Spoken Word Artist

Best Student Video Director/Editor/Animator

CREATIVITY

Best Student Entrepreneur

Best Student Graphic Designer/Painter

Best Student Blogger/Writer

Best Student Photographer

Best Student Charity Foundation/NGO