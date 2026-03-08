3 hours ago

Indonesia Bans Social Media Use for Children Under 16 in Landmark Digital Safety Law

Indonesia has unveiled sweeping new digital safety rules aimed at protecting young people online, announcing thatbeginning March 28, 2026.

The policy, confirmed by Communications Minister Meutya Hafid, marks one of the most significant attempts by a national government to restrict minors’ access to popular digital platforms.

Under the measure, children below the age of 16 will no longer be allowed to create or maintain accounts on several widely used social media platforms considered “high-risk.” Officials say the decision is intended to shield young users from harmful online content and the growing psychological pressures linked to excessive digital engagement.

The move places Indonesia among a small group of countries seeking stricter control over children's access to social media.

Why Indonesia Bans Social Media Use for Children Under 16

“Children under 16 can no longer have accounts on high-risk digital platforms. The decision is being made for the future of Indonesian children,” Hafid declared.

Speaking about the new regulation, Minister Hafid emphasised that the policy is designed with the long-term welfare of young Indonesians in mind.Authorities argue that many young users face serious risks in the online environment, including exposure to inappropriate material, harassment and fraudulent activities. Officials also highlighted growing concerns about, which experts say can affect children’s mental health, academic performance and social development.

By implementing the rule, the government hopes to create a safer digital ecosystem for minors while encouraging healthier technology habits.

Platforms Affected by the New Restriction

The policy will not be implemented overnight. Instead, officials say the restrictions will be introduced gradually, beginning with the platforms most commonly used by young people.

Among the services expected to fall under the regulation are:



YouTube



TikTok



Facebook



Instagram



Threads



X



Bigo Live



Roblox

Global Context: Following Australia’s Lead

Government officials say these platforms have been identified as widely used by children and adolescents, making them the primary focus of the regulation.With the decision that, the country becomes the second nation worldwide to adopt such strict restrictions.

The first was Australia, which passed a similar law in December last year aimed at limiting minors’ access to social media platforms.

The parallel policies highlight a growing international debate about how governments should regulate technology companies and protect younger users online.

Shared Responsibility for Protecting Children

While parents play an important role in supervising children’s internet use, Indonesian authorities say responsibility must also lie with the companies that operate digital platforms.

Minister Hafid stressed that technology firms must take greater accountability for the environments they create.

“Technology should humanize humanity, not sacrifice the childhood of our children,” Hafid added.

A Turning Point in Digital Child Protection

Officials say collaboration between families, schools, technology companies and regulators will be essential to ensure the policy works effectively.The decision thatsignals a major shift in how governments approach online safety for young people.

As digital platforms continue to shape modern childhood, policymakers are increasingly grappling with the challenge of balancing technological innovation with the need to safeguard vulnerable users. Indonesia’s new policy may therefore become a test case for other nations considering similar restrictions.

Whether the measure proves effective will depend largely on enforcement and cooperation from global technology companies — but for now, the country has taken a decisive step in redefining the digital boundaries of childhood.