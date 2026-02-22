5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, Sam Nartey George, has voiced concerns over persistent electricity and water supply challenges, warning that they pose a serious threat to industrial growth and local manufacturing.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of the B5 Plus Limited Steel Ball Mill and Section Mill at Ningo in the Greater Accra Region. Speaking at the event, he stressed that dependable power supply is crucial to sustaining industrial expansion and advancing Ghana’s import substitution strategy.

According to the Minister, consistent and reliable electricity is essential for manufacturers seeking to increase output, cut production costs, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported goods. He expressed confidence that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, would work to improve power delivery to support industries operating within the enclave.

Beyond electricity, Sam George highlighted the importance of adequate water supply for steel production, noting that uninterrupted access to water is critical to operational efficiency and the long-term sustainability of manufacturing activities.

On fiscal policy, he called for a more enabling tax regime to reinforce the government’s import substitution agenda. He urged closer collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Finance to establish a competitive and supportive tax framework that promotes local production while conserving foreign exchange.

He concluded that resolving these structural bottlenecks would enhance domestic production capacity and position Ghanaian industries to play a stronger role in the nation’s broader economic transformation efforts.