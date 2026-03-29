3 hours ago

The Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, has called on industries to adopt deliberate and effective wastewater treatment practices to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.

She emphasised that investing in efficient effluent treatment systems is essential for managing industrial discharge responsibly, safeguarding water bodies, and protecting public health.

Madam Tetteh-Agbotui made the remarks during the commissioning of an upgraded effluent treatment plant at Nutrifoods Ghana Limited. The project forms part of efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and promote responsible industrial operations in the country.

The facility was developed in collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy in Ghana and designed by Alumichem, a company known for its expertise in advanced water and wastewater treatment technologies. The commissioning coincided with the global observance of World Water Day, underscoring the importance of sustainable water management.

She noted that companies demonstrating strong environmental responsibility should be recognised and encouraged. She also stressed the need to maximise the use of treated wastewater, particularly in the construction sector, to ease pressure on potable water resources.

According to her, the increasing pace of infrastructure and road development across Ghana has heightened water demand, making alternative water sources more necessary than ever.

Madam Tetteh-Agbotui proposed that contractors partner with industries to use treated effluent for activities such as concrete works, especially where treatment facilities are located near construction sites. She said such collaborations would help conserve potable water for domestic and industrial use while promoting efficient resource management nationwide.

Describing the newly commissioned plant as highly efficient, she said it is capable of properly treating industrial wastewater before it is discharged into the environment. She also commended the Embassy of Denmark for supporting the initiative, noting that such partnerships can drive wider adoption of responsible waste management practices.

Business Country Head of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, Jay Anjaria, said the project reflects the company’s commitment to world-class production standards and environmental stewardship.

He explained that Nutrifoods was established over a decade ago through a partnership between Olam International and Sanyo Foods to serve the snack and culinary needs of Ghanaians.

“At Nutrifoods, we uphold the highest standards in responsible production while delivering quality products that are proudly Ghanaian—designed, made, and grown in Ghana for both local and international markets,” he said.

Mr Anjaria revealed that the upgraded facility will enable the company to save at least 8,000 litres of water daily—equivalent to about 16,000 sachets—which will be reused for gardening and green belt development.

He added that the system ensures compliance with Environmental Protection Authority regulations by treating wastewater effectively before discharge.

Beyond water treatment, he noted that the plant also contributes to renewable energy generation. Sludge from the treatment process is transported to a biogas facility, where it is converted into electricity, helping to reduce waste while supporting sustainable energy use.

Mr Anjaria said the investment demonstrates Nutrifoods’ commitment to responsible business practices, regulatory compliance, and collaboration with industry stakeholders.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would inspire other companies to adopt innovative solutions to address industrial wastewater challenges and protect Ghana’s environment.