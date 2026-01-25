2 days ago

A raging fire has swept through a cluster of mechanic workshops at Sofoline in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, reducing more than 100 vehicles to ashes and leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

The blaze erupted around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 25, 2026, sending towering plumes of thick smoke into the evening sky and sparking panic among mechanics, shop operators, and nearby residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the flames spread with alarming speed across the mechanical enclave, engulfing parked cars, engines, spare parts, and large volumes of upholstery materials that further fueled the inferno.

Firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after the outbreak and battled the flames for nearly four hours before finally bringing the situation under control.

Despite the swift response, the ferocity of the fire left dozens of vehicles completely burnt beyond repair, with many workshops reduced to rubble.

Miraculously, no lives were lost, but the incident has plunged many artisans and business owners into distress, as years of hard work and investment were wiped out in a single night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Authorities have launched investigations to determine what triggered the outbreak and whether safety failures may have worsened the scale of the destruction.