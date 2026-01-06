14 minutes ago

A fierce fire outbreak has left traders at the Juaboso Market in the Western North Region counting heavy losses after five shops were completely destroyed in the early hours of today.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze broke out in a single shop and quickly spiralled out of control, leaping from one structure to another.

The rapid spread was blamed on the tight layout of the market stalls and the abundance of highly flammable materials within the shops.

The fire consumed stores operated by fashion designers, hairstylists, and second-hand clothing dealers, wiping out sewing machines, hair equipment, clothing stocks, and other valuables. Nothing was salvaged.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had already reduced the affected shops to rubble.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Juaboso have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

While calm has been restored, the incident has left traders devastated, renewing calls for improved fire safety measures and better market planning to prevent future disasters.