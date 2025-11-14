54 minutes ago

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed grave concern over what he described as growing disunity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus, cautioning that internal rifts are undermining the party’s effectiveness in holding government to account.

Speaking during a caucus meeting on the 7th floor of Job 600 on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Minority Leader said the biggest threat facing the caucus is not the Parliamentary Majority but the divisions within their own ranks.

“We are not here by accident. We are here by choice,” he said, stressing that their duty is to represent the people of Ghana and serve as the voice of the voiceless. “But colleagues, I must speak plainly. That duty is suffering. Our people are suffering. And we are allowing our internal disagreements to become their burden.”

Afenyo-Markin argued that while the Majority side is determined to marginalise the Minority, NPP MPs are unintentionally aiding the ruling government through disorganisation and infighting.

“The Majority sits across from us with one agenda—to suppress our views, to silence our expression, to render us irrelevant. And what are we doing? We are doing their work for them. We bicker. We backbite. We whisper in corridors instead of roaring in this chamber,” he lamented.

He called for an immediate cessation of factionalism, urging MPs to place unity above internal political competition. While disagreements are natural in politics, he stressed, they must not derail the caucus’s collective mission.

“Yes, we will disagree on how to achieve our goals. Yes, NPP MPs will support different candidates for 2028. Yes, we will have competing visions. But we must never allow our internal disagreements to make the people of Ghana the collateral damage of our divisions.”

Afenyo-Markin also criticised the government, accusing it of economic mismanagement, abuse of state institutions, and worsening public dissatisfaction. He argued that only a united Minority can effectively challenge these issues.

“Right now, as we sit divided, the government is running riot. They are mismanaging our economy. They are weaponising state institutions. They are persecuting our compatriots. But belief without action is betrayal,” he added.