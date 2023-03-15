1 hour ago

Inflation fell for the second month in 2023, February, to 52.8% after a 19-month surge.

Data by the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that the Consumer Price Index for February 2023, was 168.7 relative to 110.4 for February 2022 using the linked series.

This means that in the month of February 2023, the general price level was 52.8% higher than in February 2022.

Month-on-month inflation between January 2023 and February 2023 recorded a 1.9% decrease. This was captured in the data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, March 15 2023.

Per the data, food inflation also stood at 59.1% and Non- food inflation stood at 47.9%

Source: citifmonline