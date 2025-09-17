14 hours ago

Widely recognised fashion influencer and TikToker Marian Izaguirre has tragically passed away in Morelia, Mexico, just two weeks after being reported missing.

The TikTok star, who had amassed over 4 million followers, was beloved for her engaging lip-syncing videos and iconic fashion sense, which she openly showcased.

How did Marian disappear before her death?

The events surrounding her death began on September 1, when Marian was reported missing, according to PEOPLE.

Concern grew online after her final TikTok post showed her dressed as the Joker with a cryptic caption:

“All the promises of my love will leave with you. Why are you leaving?”

Six days later, police found Marian, 23, at a hotel in Morelia where she had reportedly stayed for several days.

Her vehicle was also located at the scene. Police said she was rushed to the hospital immediately, while investigations into the circumstances of her stay continued.