1 hour ago

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on various security agencies to expedite action in investigating alleged threats, robberies and other forms of attacks on journalist in the country.

Since the December 7 General Elections ended a number of journalist across various media houses have reported threats on their lives from some unknown persons which they think is as a result of the work they do.

Captain Smart who works as the Morning Show host of Accra based Angel FM has been robbed at his home at gun point with some vehicles of his allegedly stolen while Manasseh Azure Awuni has also reported that he has been threatened he will be killed same manner as Ahmed Suale of blessed memory.

UTV's Vim Lady has also been issued with death threats while some persons were allegedly arrested on the premises of the station for trying to kill Afia Pokuaah.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has empathized with the journalist who are in harms way whiles doing their work.

"A number of journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists," he posted on his Twitter handle.

"It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits - whatever their motives - and arrest and prosecute them with speed."

"Ghana's enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved. Manasseh Awuni, Captain Smart, Afia Pokua et al, my thoughts are with you," he added.