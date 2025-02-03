21 hours ago

In the complex intersection of politics and public service, few stories better illustrate the impact of political victimization than that of Engineer Abdullah Mohammed Billey, a veteran engineer in the roads and Highways sector.

Billey's journey in Ghana's road sector spans decades, during which he steadily climbed the professional ladder to become a director at the Ghana Highway Authority. However, his career took an unexpected turn during the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration when he reportedly faced political persecution.

Speaking to AfricaNews360.com, sources close to the situation revealed how Billey consistently emphasized that roads transcend political divisions. "Roads don't know political colors. They serve all Ghanaians regardless of their party affiliation," a colleague quoted him as saying.

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, former Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari allegedly led a campaign against Billey, reportedly approaching President Akufo-Addo with concerns about Billey's political affiliation with the NDC. The engineer's professional journey exemplifies the challenges faced by public servants when political affiliations overshadow expertise and merit.

Industry insiders who worked with Billey speak highly of his technical expertise and dedication to Ghana's infrastructure development. His background as a highway and road safety engineer brought valuable insights to Ghana's road sector, particularly in an era when road safety has become increasingly crucial to national development.

Those who worked closely with him recall his unwavering stance on professional integrity. "He always maintained that road construction and maintenance should be about technical expertise and public safety, not political considerations," noted a former colleague at the Ghana Highway Authority. "Unfortunately, this principle wasn't always shared by others in positions of power."

Despite facing accusations of being an NDC sympathizer and enduring victimization during his career, Billy's expertise and qualifications have seemingly gone unrecognized in the recent appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama's incoming administration. His notable experience and capabilities, which could potentially contribute significantly to national development, appear to have been overlooked in the key appointments announced thus far. This situation is particularly noteworthy given that the very party he was previously accused of supporting is now in power, yet he remains uninvolved in the new government's structure.

Industry observers note his vision for transforming Ghana's road sector. A senior official who worked with Billey shared his perspective: "His experience, both positive and challenging, has prepared him for this role. He understands the technical aspects of road construction and maintenance, but more importantly, he knows what needs to change in our system to make it more efficient and merit-based."

Associates close to Billey emphasize the broader implications of his story. "What happened to him is bigger than just one career," remarked a former colleague. "It's about the future of our civil service and whether we can build a system where professional merit truly matters more than political connections."

For many observers, Billey's potential appointment would represent not just a personal vindication but a step toward merit-based leadership in Ghana's public sector. His story continues to resonate with many who advocate for a more professional approach to public service appointments, regardless of political affiliation.

As the political landscape evolves, Billey's journey from a persecuted civil servant to a potential Deputy Minister underscores the complex relationship between politics and professional service in Ghana's public sector. His candidacy for the deputy ministerial position has garnered support from both technical experts and political allies who believe his experience and expertise could help transform Ghana's road sector.