1 hour ago

Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong walks off after being shown a red card during the Betfred Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Jeremie Doku is set to return to the pitch very soon for Celtic after the youngster was injured by Alan Power at Rugby Park last month.

The teen sensation has reportedly started training on the grass pitch and is still continuing with his rehabilitation after been stretched off against Kilmarnock.

Celtic have a hectic fixture in the next three weeks as they chase the quadruple.

The Dutch born Ghanaian was added to the Europa League squad for the last-32 tie against Copenhagen after a stunning breakthrough in the first half of the campaign at only 19 years of age.

That tie will get underway next Thursday when Celtic travel to Denmark for the first leg but it appears that match may have come too soon for the youngster and may have to step up his preparations for the second leg which will come off at Parkhead.