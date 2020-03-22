1 hour ago

Inter Milan and Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah is close to the end of the road with the Nerazurri's as his physical condition has taken a toll on him.

The versatile players has more than often been out injured this season with one injury or the other.

Despite Antonio Conte's esteem for the Ghanaian, the latter could leave for physical reasons. He was part of the starting line up at the beginning of the season, but the former Juventus man has now found less space in the team due to physical problems.

He has been tormented by a troublesome knee cartilage problem, which already in 2014 had forced him to stop.

The purchase of Ashley Young in January has inevitably pushed Asamoah down the pecking order.

The player has a contract with Inter Milan until June 2021 and receives around € 3 million per season.

Asamoah's lack of physical reliability of the former Juventus player could push Inter to sell him.

In addition to Asamoah, Cristiano Biraghi could also leave at the end of the season.

The idea of ​​the Inter club would be to invest in another left midfielder that can alternate with Ashley Young.

Inter think of Marcos Alonso

The name associated with the Milanese company is that of Marcos Alonso.

The Chelsea player has already been trained by Antonio Conte in London . The Spaniard this season is not considered indispensable by Frank Lampard and could leave England for the right price.

Among other things, Chelsea are already working on a substitute: they like the former Inter man Alex Telles (currently at Porto) and Ben Chilwell from Leicester.