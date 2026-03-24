3 hours ago

The Ghana national football team have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their upcoming international friendlies, with Iñaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante both ruled out of the squad.

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‎Williams sustained a knock after featuring for Athletic Bilbao in their victory over Real Betis, despite completing the full match. Subsequent medical checks confirmed he will be unavailable for the trip.

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‎Thomas-Asante, meanwhile, picked up an injury while playing for Coventry City in their 3-0 win over Swansea City, forcing him off in the 62nd minute.

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‎The absence of both forwards is a significant blow for Ghana’s technical team as they prepare for key test matches in Europe. The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Austria national football team on 27 March before travelling to Stuttgart to take on the Germany national football team three days later.

‎In response, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has been handed a late call-up to bolster the attacking options for the two fixtures.

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‎The friendlies form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Panama national football team, Croatia national football team and England national football team in the group stage.

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‎With the tournament approaching, the injuries present an early challenge for the squad, while offering an opportunity for others to step up and make their mark.