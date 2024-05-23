4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams faces a potential setback ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to foot surgery, casting doubt on his availability for the crucial matches.

The 29-year-old forward underwent a surgical procedure to address discomfort from a troublesome scar on his left foot, confirmed by his club, Athletic Bilbao.

The surgery took place at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic in Bilbao, sidelining him for Athletic Club's final match of the season against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas.

While the exact duration of his recovery remains uncertain, Williams' absence raises concerns about his availability for Ghana's vital World Cup qualifying matches next month.

The national team is gearing up for crucial qualifiers against Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars and against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Williams' potential absence adds uncertainty to the squad selection, with coach Otto Addo expected to announce the team soon.

Ghana currently sits in 4th place in Group I with just three points, making victories in the upcoming matches imperative to enhance their qualifying prospects for the prestigious tournament, set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The absence of Williams could significantly impact the team's offensive capabilities as they strive to secure crucial points.

Fans and the national team will closely monitor Williams' recovery progress, hoping for a swift return to bolster Ghana's attack in these pivotal matches.