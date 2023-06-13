1 hour ago

Gideon Mensah, the talented left-back from AJ Auxerre, has been ruled out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar due to injury.

After reporting to camp on Monday, he was assessed by the medical team and it was determined that his knee injury, sustained during the season, required him to be excused from the game.

Dr. Prince Pambo, the team's medical head, explained, "Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season, but his club managed him conservatively until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury." Dr. Pambo further stated, "We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season."

Having made his Ghana debut against South Africa in 2019, Gideon Mensah has participated in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite Mensah's absence, Ghana will continue their preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as they gear up for the crucial qualifier.