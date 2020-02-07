2 hours ago

Ghanaian international defender, Samuel Inkoom has officially joined Georgian top-flight club FC Samtredia on a free transfer.

The Ghana Under 20 World cup winning star completed his switch to the newly promoted Erovnuli Liga club on Friday after passing a successful medical.

At 30-year, Inkoom was only offered an initial six months contract by the Blue and White lads following his rather short stint with Bulgarian side FK Dunav.

His contract with FK Dunav was not renewed after failing to impress. He made only 14 appearance in all competitions last season.

Inkoom's football career took a nosedive in 2017 when he was slashed with a two-year ban by FIFA for failing to pay an agent who brokered a transfer for him back in 2014.

Inkoom has previously featured for FC Basel, SC Bastia, FC Platanias, FC Dnipro, DC United, Antalyspor, Boavista, FK Vereya and recently FK Dunav.

He was a member of the Black Satellites squad that helped Ghana to win the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Inkoom has capped 46 times for the senior national team of Ghana with a goal to his credit.