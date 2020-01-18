2 hours ago

Fifty-nine inmates of the Nsawam medium-security prisons have had their matriculation ceremony at the Nsawam Prisons to study as distant students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

This is a part of an initiative of the university to make sure convicts benefit from their diploma courses.

At the event, Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Dr Joseph Ampiah swore in the fresh batch of students with an oath of allegiance.

“By the powers invested in me, I do hereby matriculate you, admitting you to the rights, privileges and responsibilities of the University of Cape Coast,” he declared to the cheerful students.



Vice-Chancellor of the school, Dr Joseph Ampiah addressed new students of UCC

In his address to the matriculants, he explained that the mission of the “great citadel of learning”, is in line with the move to admit the inmates to pursue their various courses of interest.

“This is the first time in this country tertiary education has been taken to the doorstep of prison inmates” he stated.

A total of 32 fresh students have been admitted to study for diploma courses. Some of them are pursuing Management while others are studying Accounting.

Dr Ampiah shared the story of Daniel Mangle, a former convict who studied law while serving his term for manslaughter and is a lawyer for prison guards and inmates in civil court cases.

Mr Mangle is currently teaching Law at the University of Michigan State University.

In 2019, 59 prisoners were enrolled to pursue various diploma courses in Business and Education through the school’s Distance Learning Programme.



The University of Cape Coast opened a prison campus inside the Nsawam prisons to help inmates qualified for diploma courses to also benefit

