17 minutes ago

Inna Mariam Patty, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and social advocate, will be officially called to the Bar of England and Wales at a ceremony by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

She graduates with Distinction from the University of Law after completing the Bar Practice Course, receiving the Dean’s Award for Excellence Scholarship.

Her call to the Bar marks not only a personal milestone but also a moment of cross continental inspiration, reflecting academic excellence, social responsibility and leadership across business, law and humanitarian work.

“I see this as a continuation of my purpose, to use law as a tool for empowerment, justice, and social impact, especially for women and vulnerable communities,” said Patty.

Before beginning her legal training, Patty had already cemented her place as a transformative leader. As Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, she led initiatives that boosted Ghana’s event industry and positioned pageantry as a platform for social change. Through the Miss Ghana Foundation, her leadership has supported scholarships for more than 40 students, provided water projects in northern Ghana, collaborated with UNAIDS on national campaigns, and assisted FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital with life saving surgeries for children with scoliosis.

Patty currently serves on the Board of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital and chairs the Miss Ghana Foundation, continuing her advocacy for education, healthcare and empowerment.

Her achievements have earned several distinctions, including:

• Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant) at the 2023 African Women Awards in Ethiopia

• Recognition among the Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana (2023) by Avance Media

• International Arch of Europe Award and BID Quality Award (Frankfurt, 2017)

• Recognition as one of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana (2016)

Her legal training has included judicial shadowing at the Business and Property Courts and the Immigration and Asylum Chamber, along with pro bono work at the Immigration Tribunal at Taylor House, underscoring her interest in access to justice.

Her upcoming call to the Bar brings together her entrepreneurial drive, community leadership and legal advocacy, positioning her as a connector between business, philanthropy and justice in both Ghana and the UK.

About Inna Mariam Patty

Inna Mariam Patty is a Ghanaian business executive, lawyer in training and philanthropist. She is the founder and CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation and a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital.

She holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, a GDL and BPC with Distinction from the University of Law, and certifications in mediation and negotiation.

Source: Joy Entertainment