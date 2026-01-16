1 hour ago

Barely weeks after the burial of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, attention has shifted from mourning to money, as a legal battle unfolds over an estate packed with houses, lands, businesses and luxury assets spread across Ghana.

According to court filings first reported by media personality NYDJ, Akosua Serwaa, together with Daddy Lumba’s elder sister Ernestina Fosu and his daughter Charlyn Fosu, has applied to the Kumasi High Court for letters of administration to take charge of the late musician’s wealth.

The application was filed on January 14, 2026—exactly one month after his burial—and lays out in striking detail the scale of the fortune left behind.

The Fortune at the Heart of the Dispute



Residential Properties (Accra):

Half share of a house at Dome – approx. GH¢500,000

Half share of a house at West Legon – approx. GH¢500,000

Half share of a house at Tantra Hills – approx. GH¢400,000

Half share of a rented house at Tantra – approx. GH¢500,000

Half share of House No. GA3329264 at East Legon – approx. GH¢600,000



Lands and Developments:

Half share of one plot at Tantra Hills – GH¢200,000

Half share of a plot with a six-storey uncompleted building at Kasoa Toll Booth – GH¢600,000

Half share of a five-storey house near Asamoah Gyan’s residence at Kasoa – GH¢600,000

Half share of 20 plots at Tuba, Kasoa – GH¢400,000

Half share of 30 plots with estate housing at Obom, Kasoa – GH¢600,000

Half share of four plots at Amasaman – GH¢100,000

Half share of two plots at Kwaadaso, Kumasi – GH¢50,000

Half share of one plot at Appiadu, Kumasi – GH¢20,000

Half share of one plot at Tesano, Accra – GH¢20,000

Half share of two plots at Daban, Kumasi – GH¢100,000



Businesses and Movable Assets:

Half share of DLFM (radio business), Accra – GH¢10,000

Half share of DL Water business – GH¢10,000

Half share of eight private vehicles – GH¢200,000

Personal effects – GH¢20,000



Legal Roadblock Emerges

Documents before the court reveal that Daddy Lumba’s estate is made up of 19 major properties and business interests, most of them jointly owned, with a combined estimated value running into several million Ghana cedis. They include:Together, these assets paint the picture of an artist whose musical success translated into a sprawling property and business empire.The move to assume control of the estate has already met resistance. Daddy Lumba’s other wife, Priscilla Ofori—popularly known as Odo Broni—has filed a caveat through her lawyers, challenging the application.

Her legal team argues that the presence of another recognised spouse means no single party can unilaterally administer the estate.

The caveat has temporarily halted the process, leaving the Kumasi High Court to determine who has the legal authority to manage and distribute the late musician’s wealth.

As the legal battle unfolds, Daddy Lumba’s legacy now extends beyond his timeless music to a multi-million cedi estate that is fast becoming one of the most closely watched inheritance disputes in the country.