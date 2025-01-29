Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri teases the launch of a new video editing app, "Edits," set to rival ByteDance’s popular CapCut, bringing AI-powered tools and enhanced features for creators.
A New Player in the Video Editing Space: Edits
Instagram is set to launch a new video editing app called Edits, as revealed by CEO Adam Mosseri on Threads. The announcement, made on Sunday, coincides with the shutdown of several ByteDance-owned apps, including TikTok, Lemon8, and CapCut, marking a bold move by Instagram into the highly competitive video editing market.
Edits is expected to offer a more creator-centric experience compared to CapCut, a popular app for casual video editing. Mosseri described Edits as a tool built “more for video creators than regular people,” catering to the growing demand for more robust editing tools.
Key Features of Edits: A Step Above CapCut?
Set to launch in February, Edits will include a range of enhanced features designed for creators. While CapCut is known for its user-friendly interface and accessibility, Edits is promising higher-quality video recordings, trending audio, and tools for sharing unreleased videos. One of its standout features is the ability to track Reels video performance data, providing creators with valuable insights into how their content is performing.
Another unique feature of Edits is the “inspiration” space, which will serve as a hub for users to discover new ideas and creative directions. This feature is expected to be especially appealing to creators looking for fresh ideas to enhance their videos.
Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Editing Tools
One of the most anticipated aspects of Edits is its integration with Artificial Intelligence. Mosseri emphasized that the app would not rely on pre-made templates, setting it apart from CapCut by giving creators more freedom to experiment with advanced editing tools. Edits will also provide users with insights into video performance, helping creators refine their content based on real-time feedback.
Unlike CapCut, Edits promises to offer a more customizable approach to video creation, with more robust editing features and AI-powered enhancements that could elevate the creative process.
Availability and Launch DetailsEdits is not yet available for download, but iOS users can pre-order the app on the App Store, while Android users can expect a "coming soon" version. Although Mosseri stated that Edits would launch in February, the App Store has listed a release date of March 13.
However, Mosseri cautioned users to temper their expectations, noting that the first version of the app may not be fully functional. "The first version will be unfinished, so be patient, but I’m very excited to get it in your hands,” he said.
Edits vs. CapCut: Will It Outshine the Competition?
While Edits seems poised to challenge CapCut, one of the most notable differences is that videos exported from Edits will reportedly not display a watermark, a feature that could give it a distinct advantage over its competitors. As the video editing app market continues to grow, Edits could offer Instagram an opportunity to capture a more dedicated audience of video creators, drawing them away from ByteDance's popular apps.
As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on Edits to see if it can truly compete with the likes of CapCut and offer the innovative tools that creators are eagerly awaiting.
