Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri teases the launch of a new video editing app, "Edits," set to rival ByteDance’s popular CapCut, bringing AI-powered tools and enhanced features for creators.

A New Player in the Video Editing Space: Edits

Instagram is set to launch a new video editing app called, as revealed by CEOon. The announcement, made on Sunday, coincides with the shutdown of several ByteDance-owned apps, including, and, marking a bold move by Instagram into the highly competitive video editing market.

Edits is expected to offer a more creator-centric experience compared to CapCut, a popular app for casual video editing. Mosseri described Edits as a tool built “more for video creators than regular people,” catering to the growing demand for more robust editing tools.

Key Features of Edits: A Step Above CapCut?

Set to launch in February,will include a range of enhanced features designed for creators. Whileis known for its user-friendly interface and accessibility,is promising higher-quality video recordings, trending audio, and tools for sharing unreleased videos. One of its standout features is the ability to track, providing creators with valuable insights into how their content is performing.

Another unique feature of Edits is the “inspiration” space, which will serve as a hub for users to discover new ideas and creative directions. This feature is expected to be especially appealing to creators looking for fresh ideas to enhance their videos.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Editing Tools

One of the most anticipated aspects ofis its integration with. Mosseri emphasized that the app would not rely on pre-made templates, setting it apart from CapCut by giving creators more freedom to experiment with advanced editing tools.will also provide users with insights into video performance, helping creators refine their content based on real-time feedback.

Unlike CapCut, Edits promises to offer a more customizable approach to video creation, with more robust editing features and AI-powered enhancements that could elevate the creative process.

Availability and Launch Details

is not yet available for download, butcan pre-order the app on the, whilecan expect a "coming soon" version. Althoughstated thatwould launch in February, thehas listed a release date of

However, Mosseri cautioned users to temper their expectations, noting that the first version of the app may not be fully functional. "The first version will be unfinished, so be patient, but I’m very excited to get it in your hands,” he said.

Edits vs. CapCut: Will It Outshine the Competition?

Whileseems poised to challenge, one of the most notable differences is that videos exported fromwill reportedly not display a watermark, a feature that could give it a distinct advantage over its competitors. As the video editing app market continues to grow,could offer Instagram an opportunity to capture a more dedicated audience of video creators, drawing them away from ByteDance's popular apps.

As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on Edits to see if it can truly compete with the likes of CapCut and offer the innovative tools that creators are eagerly awaiting.