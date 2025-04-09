1 day ago

Meta is finally developing an official Instagram app for the iPad after more than a decade of delay. The move comes amid rising pressure from competitors and changing tech regulations.

Instagram iPad App in the Works After a Decade of Delay

In a long-awaited development, Meta is finally building an official Instagram app for the iPad — more than a decade after the Apple tablet first launched. The news has sparked curiosity among users and analysts alike, raising questions about what prompted the sudden shift after years of reluctance.

Until now, iPad users have been limited to using the iPhone version of Instagram, which stretches awkwardly across the larger screen. The absence of a native iPad app has remained one of Instagram’s most glaring omissions. Now, with changes in the social media landscape and shifting regulatory environments, Meta appears to be rethinking its priorities.

Pressure from TikTok and Regulatory Concerns Spur Action

The shift in strategy appears to be influenced by external pressures, particularly the uncertain future of TikTok in the United States. According to The Information, Meta’s decision to revisit the iPad app project may be tied to ongoing legal concerns surrounding TikTok, including potential bans and forced sales imposed by U.S. lawmakers.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration had previously issued executive orders targeting TikTok, citing national security threats. While enforcement was delayed, recent bipartisan sentiment in Washington continues to call for stricter controls on Chinese-owned apps. This instability in the competitive landscape may have created an opportunity — or necessity — for Meta to expand Instagram’s reach and usability.

Meta’s Past Hesitations on an Instagram iPad App

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has previously acknowledged the demand for an iPad app, but cited resource limitations and low user priority. In February 2022, responding to tech influencer Marques Brownlee, Mosseri explained, “It’s just that the user base isn’t big enough to be a priority… we hope to do that someday.”

The same sentiment echoed in 2023, with Mosseri stating, “We’re not working on this right now… we have a certain number of employees, so we choose the most important things to improve Instagram.”

Despite repeated public interest, Meta consistently opted to focus on other projects — until now.

Native Experience to Offer Major Improvements

Though users have managed with the stretched iPhone version or the web-based Instagram app on iPad, these alternatives have never fully delivered the smooth, native experience many hoped for. The native Instagram app for iPad promises to optimize the tablet’s larger screen, offering a user interface designed specifically for it — an upgrade that has been long overdue.

Even the improved web app and support for Stage Manager on newer iPads have not compensated for the lack of a proper native app. The upcoming release is expected to bring significant enhancements in usability, layout, and performance.

Still No Official Release Date

Despite the encouraging development, Meta has yet to confirm a release timeline for the Instagram iPad app. The project appears to be in early stages, and no beta version has been announced publicly.

For now, iPad users will have to remain patient — but the signs are clearer than ever: Instagram is finally working on an iPad app.

A Long-Awaited Step Towards a Better iPad Experience

Meta’s decision to prioritize a native Instagram app for iPad marks a significant shift in strategy, driven by external competition and evolving user expectations. With no official announcement yet, the development is still unfolding — but for millions of iPad users, it’s a welcome step forward after years of waiting.

As the app ecosystem continues to evolve, Instagram’s expansion to iPad may be just one of many strategic adaptations on the horizon.