7 hours ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to strengthen the integration of agriculture into the national school curriculum.

Speaking at the launch of the School Farm Initiative in Accra on Friday, August 29, Mr. Debrah highlighted the programme’s goal of using produce from school farms to reduce government spending on the Senior High School feeding programme.

He said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to position agriculture as a key driver of food security, job creation, and youth empowerment.

He stressed that agriculture should not be treated as a form of punishment in schools but rather as a vital, hands-on educational tool.

“The GES must ensure that agriculture is woven into teaching and learning, and learning not as punishment but as a practical tool for education. School heads and CHASS must provide leadership at the institutional level to make the farms vibrant and sustainable," he said.

He further called for collective support from key stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and educational unions, emphasising that their involvement is crucial to the programme’s long-term success.

“…This initiative cannot succeed without the full support of our teachers and parents. I therefore call on NAGRAT, CCT-GH and all teacher unions to embrace this initiative," he said.

Mr. Debrah described the School Farm Initiative as a strategic investment in the nation’s future, urging all parties to contribute toward its sustainability and impact.