4 hours ago

The race for the 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship Golden Boot has turned into a thrilling three-horse race.

Talented forward Musa Ahmed Sharafadeen from the Northern Region and the Western Region duo of Stephen Cobbinah and Benedict Afful are all tied with five goals each after a captivating campaign.

In an epic semi-final clash on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Musa Sharafadeen and Stephen Cobbinah both found the back of the net as the Western Region rallied from behind to beat the Northern Region 3-1.

With one game remaining in the Championship, all three players are vying for the prestigious individual award, aiming to clinch the Golden Boot in this tightly contested race.

The 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship has proven to be an excellent platform for showcasing emerging talent and fostering player development.

This U-17 tournament is a crucial component of the Ghana Football Association’s broader strategy for identifying and nurturing young football talents across the country.

The Championship’s matches are being broadcast live across various platforms, including the GFA Official Facebook page and Max TV, ensuring wide visibility for the young players.

Launched in 2021, the KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship has become a vital avenue for talent discovery, benefiting clubs, particularly those in the Premier and Division One Leagues.

The ten Regional Football Associations have selected the best U17 players from their Colts competitions to represent their regions.

This initiative aims to identify, train, and develop young talents for Ghana's national youth teams, contributing significantly to the future of Ghanaian football.