2 hours ago

Division One club Inter Allies FC has announced the appointment of Edward Nii Bortey Odoom as their new head coach, effective August 29, 2024.

In their official statement, Inter Allies FC highlighted Odoom’s impressive coaching credentials and experience.

"Inter Allies FC is proud to announce the appointment of Edward Bortey Odoom as the Head Coach," the statement read.

"With over 30 years of professional coaching experience and a CAF License A coaching badge, Coach Edward brings a wealth of expertise to our club."

Odoom’s career includes significant roles with notable clubs such as Hearts of Oak, Tema Youth, and Tema Real Sportive.

He has also served as the Technical Director of the Tema Municipal Football Association, focusing on nurturing young football talents.

The club expressed enthusiasm about the future under Odoom’s leadership and extended their best wishes for his success.

They are hopeful that his experience and vision will help propel Inter Allies FC to new heights in their upcoming campaigns.