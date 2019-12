2 hours ago

Ben Yaro has today joined Inter Allies FC on a one-year deal.

The young Centre-back moves to Inter Allies Fc from 2nd Division side Kakyire Fc.

Yaro arrives with a wealth of experience having previously had stints with Premier League side Bechem United and Division One side Okwahu United.

Upon completing his move to Inter Allies FC Yaro said:

‘’This is a Club I have always liked and I am happy about this move. I hope I can give back the trust that Inter Allies have in me.”