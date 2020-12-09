5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have sacked the club's head coach Tony Lokko with immediate effect.

According to the club both parties decided to part company by mutual consent.

Tony Lokko joined the Tema based club in November 2019 but struggled for results before the club brought in Danish coach Henrik Peters Lehm.

The Danish coach who has all through the league been coaching the team will take over as the interim coach.

He joined Inter Allies in January 2020 as technical director and director of youth development but has been training the first team and coaching them on match days.

Inter Allies are currently lying 11th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 4 points from 4 matches.