Capelli boys Inter Allies returned to winning ways late in their game against Liberty Professionals in a five goal thriller on Thursday at the Karl Reindorf Park at Dansoman.

Inter Allies had endured two fruitless spells in their last two games in the Ghana Premier League having been able to only manage two drawn games.

Liberty Professionals the home side dominated the match for long spells in the opening half of the game but could not make their possession count.

The away side Inter Allies opened the scores in the 23rd minute through their free scoring midfielder Samuel Armah who recorded his sixth goal in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Not long after the ever impressive Victorien Adebayor added to his tally in the 25th minute to top the goal scorer's chart on 12 goals.

The home side swiftly reduced the deficit before recess as George Ansong scored the first of his two goals four minutes before the break.

Liberty pressed for the equalizer after recess and it duly paid off in the 62nd minute of the game as Ansong grabbed his second goal of the day to put the score at 2-2.

Victorien Adebayor had the chance to double his tally on the day after Mohammed Zakari was felled in the penalty box only to spurn the opportunity.

Inter Allies eventually stunned the home side with a late goal in the 90th minute through Mohammed Zakari late in the game to give the eleven is to one side all three points.