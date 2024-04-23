10 minutes ago

Inter Milan secured their 20th Italian Serie A title in a historic Derby della Madonnina clash against arch-rivals AC Milan.

Francesco Acerbi broke the deadlock by heading in Benjamin Pavard’s flick-on from a corner, putting Inter ahead. Marcus Thuram extended their lead with a precise finish into the bottom corner after latching onto a long ball.

England’s Fikayo Tomori briefly revived Milan's hopes with a close-range header.

In a dramatic finale, tempers flared as three red cards were brandished in injury time.

Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries were sent off following a brawl, while Inter's captain Davide Calabria received a red card for violent conduct, leaving the hosts with nine men.

Inter players and coaches celebrated on the pitch at the final whistle, marking the first time in 116 years of the Milan derby that the Serie A title was clinched.

Despite Milan being the home side for this fixture, Inter dominated, with Lautaro Martinez squandering a clear opportunity and Hakan Calhanoglu's powerful shot being saved by Mike Maignan.

With five games remaining, AC Milan now trails Inter by 17 points in the Serie A standings.