4 hours ago

Inter Milan has successfully secured the signing of 18-year-old Ghanaian talent, Mike Aidoo, marking a significant milestone in the young player's career.

Born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, Aidoo has impressed within Inter's youth teams since his move from Chievo Verona to the U17 side two seasons ago.

Primarily a right-back, Aidoo has been a regular feature in Inter's U19 team, participating in both the Primavera 1 and UEFA Youth Leagues.

In the current season, he has made 12 appearances in Primavera 1 and 7 appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

Known for his technical excellence, speed, passing ability, and strong character on the field, Aidoo's performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from various European clubs.

However, it was ArthurLegacy Sports, a Ghanaian sports agency specializing in representing African footballers, that successfully negotiated Aidoo's first professional contract with Inter Milan.

The four-year deal is expected to provide Aidoo with a platform to further develop and grow within Inter's ranks.

The signing reflects the club's commitment to nurturing young talent and reinforces Aidoo's potential in the football world.