1 hour ago

Inter Milan's Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund on October 23, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Inter Milan are worried about the injury woes of Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah as he has been absent for a while.

The 31 year old defender cum midfielder has been sidelined with a persistent knee for the past two months with Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are unsure of when the 31 year old former Juventus player will return from his injury woes.

Kwadwo Asamoah has played a total of 42 minutes for Inter Milan in 8 games all season with just 18 minutes since 29th October 2019.

It is not surprising the Nerazurri's are scouring the market for alternatives at left back position since they cannot rely on the Ghanaian.

It appears Inter Milan are gradually losing patience with Kwadwo Asamoah and his perennial injury woes and have therefore lined up any of Marcos Alonso or PSG's Layvin Kurzawa in the winter transfer window.

Patience is almost over, Asamoah does not recover and Inter needs a left sided defender as soon as possible.

As already mentioned, the name that Antonio Conte likes the most is that of Marcos Alonso, but the first request by Roman Abramovich is 40 million euros, which is quite a lot.