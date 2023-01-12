1 hour ago

If you are a die-hard fan of NASCAR, you know there always seems to be something new to discover about the sport, similar to how there are always fresh and exciting online casino games to try out. On the other hand, if you've just discovered the excitement of stock car racing, you probably want to know all you can about NASCAR.

Our article covers all you need to know - From the unique points in its history to everything that led to it becoming the most prominent stock car racing governing body.

Read on to discover new and exciting facts about NASCAR:

NASCAR's History

Bill France Sr. founded the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) in 1948. It was initially a way for drivers of stock cars and modified production cars to race against each other on tracks in the southeastern United States.

In the early days of NASCAR, races were held on dirt tracks and were often run on a "run what you brung" basis, meaning that drivers could enter any car that met basic safety requirements. In the 1950s and 1960s, NASCAR began to professionalize and expand, with the construction of paved tracks and the creation of a points system to determine the season champion.

Today, NASCAR is a multi-billion dollar industry with races held at tracks all over the United States and a nationwide fan base.

Records Held by NASCAR Drivers



Most Cup Series championships: Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt are tied for the most Cup Series championships, with seven each.



Most Cup Series race wins: Richard Petty holds the record with 200 Cup Series race wins.



Most Cup Series poles: Richard Petty holds the record, with 123 Cup Series poles.



Most Cup Series race wins in a single season: Richard Petty holds the record with 27 Cup Series race wins in a single season, in 1967.



Most consecutive Cup Series race wins: Jimmie Johnson holds the record with five straight Cup Series race wins.

NASCAR in TV Shows and Movies

NASCAR has been depicted in various TV shows and movies over the years. Some examples include:



Days of Thunder: The 1990 movie starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is a fictionalized portrayal of the world of NASCAR. It follows the story of a young, up-and-coming driver as he tries to make it in the sport.



Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby: The 2006 comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly is a parody of the world of NASCAR. It follows the story of Ricky Bobby, a dimwitted but successful NASCAR driver.



NASCAR on NBC: The TV show aired from 2015 to 2018 provided coverage of NASCAR races and included behind-the-scenes looks at the sport.



NASCAR Heat: The series of racing video games allow players to compete as their favorite NASCAR drivers on various tracks.





NASCAR Has Official Programs For Fans

They include;

NASCAR Fan Council

The NASCAR Fan Council is a group of NASCAR fans who provide feedback and input on various aspects of the sport, including race experience, ticketing, and marketing.

NASCAR Acceleration Nation

NASCAR Acceleration Nation is an educational program designed to introduce young people to NASCAR's science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts. It includes interactive exhibits, educational resources, and STEM-focused events.

NASCAR Fan Zone

The NASCAR Fan Zone is an area at NASCAR races where fans can interact with drivers, get autographs, and participate in other activities. It is typically located near the pits and garage area.

More Facts



Drivers can lose up to 10 pounds of weight during a race due to the physical demands of driving a race car.



NASCAR teams can consist of up to 50 people, including drivers, crew members, and support staff.



NASCAR has a "gentlemen's agreement" that prohibits teams from tampering with another team's car or equipment.



NASCAR has a "car of tomorrow" program to improve safety and competition by standardizing certain aspects of car design.



NASCAR uses a playoff system to determine its champion, with the top drivers competing in a series of elimination races known as the "Chase for the Cup."

NASCAR offers a unique blend of excitement and strategy and is a significant force in the world of sports. Whether you're a seasoned fan or just learning about the sport, there is always something new and exciting to discover about NASCAR as it continually evolves.